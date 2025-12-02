Miami City Ballet to Host Nutcracker Magic

Miami City Ballet invites families to step inside a world of winter enchantment at Nutcracker Magic at the Adrienne Arsht Center December 11

Nutcracker Magic will include photo opportunities with Miami City Ballet’s Nutcracker dancers. Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet
Miami City Ballet invites families to step inside a world of winter enchantment at Nutcracker Magic, the ballet’s beloved children’s holiday celebration, December 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nutcracker Magic will transform the Adrienne Arsht Center into a festive playground where sparkling memories come to life.

Proceeds from the event will support Miami City Ballet’s Community Engagement programs, helping fund a special full-length performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker for local service organizations, Title I schools, and community members in under-resourced areas.

Enjoy arts and crafts, dancing, and interactive holiday activities. Photo courtesy of Miami City Ballet
Families are welcomed into a warm, shimmering holiday scene filled with festive treats, hands-on fun, and magical surprises, including:

  • Publix gingerbread house decorating
  • Paleta 305 ice pops
  • Photo opportunities with Miami City Ballet’s iconic Nutcracker characters
  • Arts and crafts, dancing, and interactive holiday activities
  • Gingerbread-themed decor and party delights

As evening falls, guests step into the theater for an exclusive look at the private dress rehearsal of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker from 6 to 8 p.m. This sneak-peek performance captures the magic of Miami City Ballet’s world-renowned production—fresh for its 2025 return to the Arsht Center.

Tickets are available at miamicityballet.org/tickets-and-events/special-events/nutcracker-magic/.

