Miami City Ballet to Host Nutcracker Magic

Miami City Ballet invites families to step inside a world of winter enchantment at Nutcracker Magic, the ballet’s beloved children’s holiday celebration, December 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nutcracker Magic will transform the Adrienne Arsht Center into a festive playground where sparkling memories come to life.

Proceeds from the event will support Miami City Ballet’s Community Engagement programs, helping fund a special full-length performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker for local service organizations, Title I schools, and community members in under-resourced areas.

Families are welcomed into a warm, shimmering holiday scene filled with festive treats, hands-on fun, and magical surprises, including:

Publix gingerbread house decorating

Paleta 305 ice pops

Photo opportunities with Miami City Ballet’s iconic Nutcracker characters

Arts and crafts, dancing, and interactive holiday activities

Gingerbread-themed decor and party delights

As evening falls, guests step into the theater for an exclusive look at the private dress rehearsal of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker from 6 to 8 p.m. This sneak-peek performance captures the magic of Miami City Ballet’s world-renowned production—fresh for its 2025 return to the Arsht Center.

Tickets are available at miamicityballet.org/tickets-and-events/special-events/nutcracker-magic/.