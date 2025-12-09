Miami Children’s Museum Unwraps December Festivities

Miami Children’s Museum is unwrapping a festive December lineup packed with signature events, including Winter Wonderland, Festival of Lights, Noon Year’s Eve, and more.

“Winter Wonderland: Sock Skating”

Now through February, Miami Children’s Museum will invite families to celebrate the magic of the season with the recently opened “Winter Wonderland: Sock Skating” exhibit. Guests can step into the transformed What’s New Gallery, where snowflakes sparkle, socks slide, and winter fun comes to life for all ages.

Junior Galaxy Explorer Competition

Children ages 6–12 can bring their custom LEGO spacecrafts to the museum for evaluation by a special panel featuring a LEGOLAND Master Model Builder, an astronaut, and a Miami Children’s Museum representative December 13. One young builder from the Miami location will be selected to advance as an official Junior Galaxy Explorer and will be included in LEGOLAND’s media and grand-opening celebrations.

Carla Gonzalez-Chacon and MiChiMu Cooking Club: Holiday Edition (Latkes)

On December 14, families will enjoy a full day of festive creativity and fun. From 2 to 3 p.m., guests can step into a serene, Claude Monet-inspired art studio where artist Carla Gonzalez-Chacon will guide participants of all ages through creating their own winter-themed masterpiece.

Then, from 3 to 4 p.m., enjoy a hands-on latke-making session. Families will grate, mix, and shape their own potato latkes before sizzling them to golden perfection. Participants will learn about the cultural traditions behind this beloved dish.

Festival of Lights Celebration and Toy Drive

Miami Children’s Museum is celebrating the Festival of Lights with a range of Hanukkah-themed activities December 14. Concurrently, the museum will hold a holiday toy drive benefiting its TCT Afterschool Program, which provides free aftercare and arts-based enrichment for children in underserved communities. Visitors are invited to donate a toy and help decorate the wrapping paper for each gift.

Hanukkah with PJ Library

Celebrate Hanukkah with Miami Children’s Museum as they roll eight days of festivities into one joyful celebration December 16. In partnership with PJ Library, a local organization serving Jewish children and their families, guests can enjoy a Hanukkah storytime, a fun activity, and delicious holiday snacks.

Gingerbread Making and Snow Much Fun!

Step into a frosty world of discovery as Miami Children’s Museum transforms into a winter wonderland of hands-on STEAM fun December 20 and 21. Children can dive into snow-themed experiments, mixing up their own “snow,” testing icy chemical reactions, and taking on engineering challenges like building snowball towers and mini igloos. Then, families can indulge in extra holiday magic by creating their own gingerbread houses.

Snow Glow: Winter Around the World Winter Camp

Snow Glow Camp invites young explorers to journey through the world’s seasonal traditions, discovering how different cultures celebrate winter through art, science, and storytelling December 22 through January 2. Camp will end early December 24 and December 31, and will be closed December 25 and January 1.

Countdown to Christmas

Pour your holiday creativity into festive candle making and air-dried clay ornament crafting, visit Santa for a magical photo moment, cozy up for a heartwarming holiday storytime, and enjoy joyful Christmas caroling December 22-24.

MiChiMu’s Winter Toy Workshop: Ujima

In honor of Ujima, the third day of Kwanzaa, families are invited to cozy up for a heartwarming toy-themed storytime before designing unique treasures through recycled toy-making and crafting charming felt dolls December December 28-29.

Noon Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year early with a countdown and the biggest balloon drop yet surrounded by confetti. Join the museum’s Theater Troupe for fun during the pre-show and dress up for the occasion with MiChiMu’s accessory giveaways. After the balloon drop, stick around for fun activities to help you continue the celebrations. This is a ticketed event.