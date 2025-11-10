Miami Book Fair Returns This Weekend

Miami Dade College’s Forty-Second Annual Miami Book Fair returns November 16–23, touting a stacked program with something for all readers

By
-
Ian Teresa–Calleja, a Miami-based artist and graphic design student at New World School of the Arts, designed this year's Miami Book Fair poster
Miami Dade College’s Forty-Second Annual Miami Book Fair (MBF) returns November 16–23, touting a stacked program with a little something for all readers.

To kick off the festivities, the fair unveiled this year’s poster, designed by Ian Teresa–Calleja, a Miami-based artist and graphic design student at New World School of the Arts. Teresa–Calleja drew inspiration from Miami’s ever-evolving landscape—from gleaming skyscrapers to revitalized streets and neighborhoods, to capture the spirit of transformation.

The fair will welcome world-renowned authors, cultural influencers, and high-profile personalities. Hundreds of writers will present in English, Spanishm, and Haitian Creole, with sessions available live and on demand at miamibookfaironline.com.

This year’s highlights include:

  • ReadCaribbean, spotlighting Haitian and Caribbean voices.

  • ReadingEast, featuring authors from the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

  • IberoAmerican Program, a lineup of Hispanic writers, poets, journalists, artists, and storytellers.

  • Free community events: The community is invited to the Opening Day Block Party on November 16, and the much-anticipated Lost Chapter, a rooftop lounge open nightly from November 19–23.

  • Children’s Alley will offer interactive fun and educational activities for kids during the Street Fair November 21–23, featuring hundreds of vendors. Meanwhile, Off the Shelf live music stage hosts high-energy performances throughout the weekend.

  • The Next Page, a signature dinner event and fundraiser honoring literary champions and cultural leaders at the JW Marriott Marquis on November 21. Proceeds support the fair’s programs.

 

