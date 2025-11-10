Miami Book Fair Returns This Weekend

Miami Dade College’s Forty-Second Annual Miami Book Fair (MBF) returns November 16–23, touting a stacked program with a little something for all readers.

To kick off the festivities, the fair unveiled this year’s poster, designed by Ian Teresa–Calleja, a Miami-based artist and graphic design student at New World School of the Arts. Teresa–Calleja drew inspiration from Miami’s ever-evolving landscape—from gleaming skyscrapers to revitalized streets and neighborhoods, to capture the spirit of transformation.

The fair will welcome world-renowned authors, cultural influencers, and high-profile personalities. Hundreds of writers will present in English, Spanishm, and Haitian Creole, with sessions available live and on demand at miamibookfaironline.com.

This year’s highlights include: