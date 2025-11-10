Miami Book Fair Returns This Weekend

Miami Dade College’s Forty-Second Annual Miami Book Fair (MBF) returns November 16–23, touting a stacked program with a little something for all readers.
To kick off the festivities, the fair unveiled this year’s poster, designed by Ian Teresa–Calleja, a Miami-based artist and graphic design student at New World School of the Arts. Teresa–Calleja drew inspiration from Miami’s ever-evolving landscape—from gleaming skyscrapers to revitalized streets and neighborhoods, to capture the spirit of transformation.
The fair will welcome world-renowned authors, cultural influencers, and high-profile personalities. Hundreds of writers will present in English, Spanishm, and Haitian Creole, with sessions available live and on demand at miamibookfaironline.com.
This year’s highlights include:
ReadCaribbean, spotlighting Haitian and Caribbean voices.
ReadingEast, featuring authors from the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
IberoAmerican Program, a lineup of Hispanic writers, poets, journalists, artists, and storytellers.
Free community events: The community is invited to the Opening Day Block Party on November 16, and the much-anticipated Lost Chapter, a rooftop lounge open nightly from November 19–23.
Children’s Alley will offer interactive fun and educational activities for kids during the Street Fair November 21–23, featuring hundreds of vendors. Meanwhile, Off the Shelf live music stage hosts high-energy performances throughout the weekend.
The Next Page, a signature dinner event and fundraiser honoring literary champions and cultural leaders at the JW Marriott Marquis on November 21. Proceeds support the fair’s programs.
Facebook Comments