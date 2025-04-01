Miami Beach Pride: The Best of the Fest

Now in its seventeenth year, Miami Beach Pride is more than just a festival—it’s a movement. What started as a small-scale march down Ocean Drive has evolved into a massive weeklong-plus spectacle that draws 180,000 attendees to the heart of Miami Beach. The tradition continues March 27 to April 6, bringing with it a powerful mix of entertainment, advocacy, and inclusivity.

Stephanie Swanson, the festival’s director, has been instrumental in shaping Miami Beach Pride for more than a decade. Her vision extends beyond just the festival weekend; it’s her goal to foster inclusivity every single day.

“Pride is for everyone, and it’s not just a weekend experience,” Swanson says. “This endeavor in inclusivity is year-round and day in and day out. And it doesn’t just touch folks specific to our community.”

With a vibrant epicenter at Ocean Drive and Lummus Park, Miami Beach Pride 2025 is set to be one of the biggest and best yet. The lineup includes a variety of events leading up to the focal weekend: the festival takes place April 5-6, with the parade slated for April 6 at noon.

Beyond the memorable moments, Swanson underscores the deeper importance of creating safe and celebratory spaces for all. “It is so important now, in our social and political climate, to create spaces that celebrate diversity,” she says. “Through our events, I hope everyone comes away with a greater awareness of everything we do.”