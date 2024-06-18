Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Returns

Miami Beach Classical Music Festival, a nonprofit that provides affordable, world-class musical instruction and performance experiences to young artists and the South Florida community, will present its highly anticipated 2024 summer series from June 27 to July 28.

The festival will welcome more 200 classical musicians to Miami Beach to showcase their talents in free public performances and ticketed events, including three full opera productions and three symphonic concerts. After last year’s sold-out performances of its new fusion of live symphony and immersive projections, the Immersive Space Symphony will also return with six performances at the Faena Forum.

Building on the overwhelming success of last year’s immersive performances, this year’s musical experiences will feature the return of its popular Fourth of July orchestra and fireworks show at Lummus Park, an immersive symphony concert at Faena Forum (July 18-19), live renditions of Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking (July 13-14) and Richard Wagner’s Die Walküre (July 20), and an immersive performance of Mozart’s The Magic Flute (July 6-7).

For tickets and the full festival lineup, visit miamimusicfestival.com.