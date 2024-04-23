Miami Attraction & Museum Months is in Full Swing

Enjoy the return of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Miami Attraction & Museum Months, happening now through May 31. The program boasts more than 50 exclusive offers on Greater Miami and Miami Beach’s attractions and museums for both locals and visitors to explore.

Enjoy views atop the Downtown Miami skyline at 200 feet, exclusive museum exhibitions, and immersive agricultural activities featuring 500 varieties of tropical fruit and spices.

Spend a day at the museum, such as the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood. The museum–the world’s first dedicated to graffiti–is offering buy-one-get-one admission. After exploring works by renowned graffiti artists, take a short walk to the Paradox Museum Miami and enjoy 25 percent-off admission. To spark wonder, investigation, and innovation, head to the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science with $5 off an Explorer Ticket admission pass.

Ready for a show? Head to Miami Beach’s Faena Theater and take advantage of a 10 percent discount on tickets for the electrifying contemporary cabaret, Allura. Catch a performance by Miami City Ballet’s Swan Lake, or an evening of local theater with University of Miami’s rendition of the Tony Award-winning Urinetown.

Take your adventure to new heights with a 200-foot climb above the Downtown Miami skyline with 20 percent-off general admission at Skyviews Miami, or swing through the trees at South Florida’s only aerial adventure park Treetop Trekking Miami.

For a complete list of partners, special offers, and events available from the Miami Temptations Program, visit miamitemptations.com.