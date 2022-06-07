Miami After Dark

The headlining name in French Med dining-meets-nightlife has landed in Miami, this time at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. The St. Tropez–imbued concept is a lavish affair of European indulgences (expect plenty of Champagne, caviar, truffle, and lobster on the menu) and also a wild time of tableside (and tabletop) dancing, costumed performances, and (possibly incriminating) what-happens-in-South-Beach-stays-in-South-Beach fun.

Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club It’s logical to assume that a slick, feet-in-the-sand establishment would thrive during daylight hours, but Joia’s prime time arrives post sunset. As the cocktails and sea breeze mix, the illuminated beachfront lounge swells with the who’s who of Miami mingling to the sounds of DJ-led beats. The adjoining alfresco restaurant entertains a scene-heavy dinner crowd, enjoying modern Mediterranean fare, Tulum-inspired surrounds—and documenting the experience across the trendiest social media channels.