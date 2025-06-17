Mezcal Culture Fest Heads to Miami Beach

What began as Mezcal Lauderdale now finds its vibrant new home in Miami Beach as Mezcal Culture Fest—a four-day celebration of mezcal, Mexican heritage, and community. Hosted at the Moxy South Beach June 27-30, the festival features tastings, curated dinners, classes, live music, and art installations, all centered around the iconic Mexican spirit.

Opening Day

Mezcal Culture Fest kicks off on June 27 with a rooftop welcome party beginning at 4 p.m. Guests will sip cocktails crafted with Doña Vega while perusing a Mexican Art Show featuring the works of Marcela Ramos Castillo, Alejandra Palacios, and Monica Czukerberg. At 8 p.m., enjoy a ticketed pairing dinner by chefs Gustavo Romero and Dan Wood, followed by a Mezcalista Experience in the lounge at 10 p.m.

Tasting Day

Tasting Day arrives June 28, featuring the Mezcal Culture Fest Grand Tasting at noon. Guests will savor sips by mezcal brands paired with tacos and oysters. Try your hand at mixology with masterclass led by Acronimo Spirits; enjoy a performance by Mariachi Voces de America; and sit down for a pairing dinner with Ilegal Mezcal and chef Dan Wood.