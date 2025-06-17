Mezcal Culture Fest Heads to Miami Beach

What began as Mezcal Lauderdale now finds its vibrant new home in Miami Beach as Mezcal Culture Fest—a four-day celebration of mezcal, Mexican heritage, and community. Hosted at the Moxy South Beach June 27-30, the festival features tastings, curated dinners, classes, live music, and art installations, all centered around the iconic Mexican spirit.
Opening Day
Mezcal Culture Fest kicks off on June 27 with a rooftop welcome party beginning at 4 p.m. Guests will sip cocktails crafted with Doña Vega while perusing a Mexican Art Show featuring the works of Marcela Ramos Castillo, Alejandra Palacios, and Monica Czukerberg. At 8 p.m., enjoy a ticketed pairing dinner by chefs Gustavo Romero and Dan Wood, followed by a Mezcalista Experience in the lounge at 10 p.m.
Tasting Day
Tasting Day arrives June 28, featuring the Mezcal Culture Fest Grand Tasting at noon. Guests will savor sips by mezcal brands paired with tacos and oysters. Try your hand at mixology with masterclass led by Acronimo Spirits; enjoy a performance by Mariachi Voces de America; and sit down for a pairing dinner with Ilegal Mezcal and chef Dan Wood.
Cultural Day
On Mezcal Culture Fest’s Cultural Day (June 29), start the celebration at Mezcal Brunch at 11 a.m., then hit the Mexican Craft Bazaar for artisan goods, tacos, churros, and more. At noon, head to the Pool Party with Ilegal Mezcal. At 4:30 p.m., enjoy a mezcal and chocolate pairing hosted by Lou Bank. Bank will also speak at the “Sustainability in Agave Panel” with guests Evan Meeker, Daniel Zaviela, and Alessandra Camino. For a night cap, enjoy the Bar Takeover with Sabina Sabe of Oaxaca, one of the world’s 50 Best Bars.
Closing Day
Mezcal Culture Fest culminates during Closing Day June 30. At noon, sit down for a Mezcal Trends Lunch, then enjoy workshops with brand ambassadors from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. Bartender Battle and Closing Party kicks off at 7 p.m.
Tickets, VIP packages, and exclusive hotel stays at the Moxy South Beach are available at mezculture.com.
