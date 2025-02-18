Married in Miami

Natalia Zhuravlova and Ivan Nevidomy

Trump International Beach Resort, Sunny Isles Beach

The old saying goes: “make love, not war.”

For Natalia Zhuravlova and Ivan Nevidomy, it’s a saying that couldn’t be more fitting. The pair met in March 2022 at a Bayfront Park rally in downtown Miami to decry the outbreak of war between Russia and their home country of Ukraine.

“There were thousands of Ukrainians and people who support Ukraine,” Ivan recalls. “It was the very first gathering regarding the war. I saw [Natalia] there, passing by. I stopped her and we started to talk. I know the war is a terrible thing. But because of the war, I got the chance to meet Natalia. And that is a wonderful thing.”

He proposed after just six months of dating, but Natalia wanted to take things more slowly. When Ivan asked again two years later, Natalia’s response was a resounding “yes.”

Although the theme of their wedding was steeped, as Natalia describes it, “in modern Ukrainian vibes,” you won’t spot any blue and yellow flags or political references in the pictures of their big day. Instead, the couple leaned on the color red, which signifies passion in any culture—but especially for Ukrainians. Notable red touches included Natalia’s vinok, a traditional Ukrainian flower crown that represents purity, beauty, the blossoming of new life, and the hope for a bright future; her layers of korali necklaces offering the promise of wealth, health, and protection; and red ribbons throughout the florals.

With wedding guests hailing from Ukraine, Russia, and (of course) Miami, Natalia and Ivan wanted to make sure everyone felt the love. “My whole goal was to connect people,” Natalia says. “With this war, we as Ukranians are separated from Russian people. I wanted to remind everyone that politics is not same as people. And there’s no better way to do that than with a day of love and coming together like a wedding.”

Wedding Professionals

Photographers: Sandrikamax, Katerina Prihodko, Julia Makoveeva, Anastasia Kulikova, Constantine Van Horne

Ceremony and reception venue: Trump International Beach Resort

Event planner: My Best Event

Hair and makeup: Assel Beauty

Bridesmaid dresses: Zhivago

Bridal shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Jewelry: Tiffany & Co.

Sound and light: Anna Vita

Traditional videography: Constantine Van Horne

Reels and creative videography: Ksenia Visual Content Creator

Florals: My Peonika

Entertainment: Vlad Yama

Stationery: Big Love & Co.

Wedding cake: Elegant Temptations Cakes

Gabriela Iribar and Brandon Reyes

The Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables

abriela and Brandon’s origin story started in high school at North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek. Though they didn’t date while they were students, the pair reconnected years later when Gabriela spotted Brandon at her local gym. It just goes to show that you never know who you might bump into—and end up marrying.

The pair dated for eight years before Brandon proposed in 2022 at sunset on a cliff overlooking Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Because of her demanding schedule as a veterinarian, Gabriela admits that she relied heavily on the help of her mother and event planner Marylen Exposito to make her dream wedding day a reality.

When considering venues, the Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables stood out from the start, Gabriela says. “Modern is not my style at all. I love the Old Florida look and ambience that the Biltmore has. It’s just very romantic.”

To add to that romantic ambience, Gabriela says one of her favorite details of the day were the extravagant floral trees crafted by Rodri Studio. “The florals turned out just the way I hoped they would,” she says. They made the room even more stunning.”

At the end of the evening, guests were treated to a late-night surprise: a delivery of adult Happy Meals from McDonald’s. “It was a fun and unexpected way to end a great day,” Gabriela says.

Wedding Professionals

Photographer: Manolo Doreste

Ceremony venue: Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ

Reception venue: The Biltmore

Event planner: Marylen Exposito Weddings

Hair and makeup: Marz Makeup and Hair

First wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses: Daisy Tarsi

Second wedding dress: Galia Lahav

Groom and groomsmen attire: Sartori Amici, My Grooms Room

Videography: Diego Stuart Films

Decor: Rodri Studio

Entertainment: AL-Vento Events

Stationery: The Invitation Stand/Gretel Leganoa Delgado

Wedding cake: Elegant Temptations Cakes

Claire Marie Powers and Collier James Pruner

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

ong-distance lovers, rejoice! Claire and Collier’s romance may have started as a cross-country whirlwind, but their happily ever after landed the newlyweds right here in the Magic City.

Both employed by the financial services firm JP Morgan, Claire (based in Miami) and Collier (then based in New York City) met at a corporate training event in 2018. “We were seated in alphabetical order,” Claire recalls. “Powers, then Pruner. So we sat right next to one another. We became friends and chatted the entire time.”

The pair stayed in touch. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and both of their jobs shifted to fully remote work, they decided to move to Park City, Utah, to rekindle that early spark. After dating for three years, Collier popped the question in Vail, Colorado. Engaged, Collier transferred to Miami where Claire already had an apartment.

When it came time to plan their wedding, “Miami was the obvious choice,” Claire says. Both art lovers, the couple quickly zeroed in on hosting their reception at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). “Miami itself was like a paid actor in the whole day,” Claire says. “It was so beautiful. The water was so blue, it was really showcasing why we love living here. Most of our guests were from out of town, so Miami really showed off for them over the weekend.”

At the end of the night, Collier had a sweet surprise in store for Claire and their guests. “Claire loves fireworks,” he says. “The whole day was amazing, but weddings can be a little chaotic. I wanted to create a moment at the end of the night where we could just be together for a moment of surprise. Claire and I got to step outside to spend that moment together and watch the fireworks—just the two of us—and later joined by our friends and our families.”

Wedding Professionals

Photographer: Lorren & Braman Photography

Reception venue: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Event planner: Andy Soirées

Stationery: Arzberger Stationers

Hair and makeup: Tatjana Terzic Bridal Beauty Team

Wedding dress: Pronovias

Florals and decor: Parrish Designs

Videography: Tostada Films

Lighting: Everlast Productions

Catering: Constellation Culinary Group

Music: Sarz Entertainment

Violinists: Baby B Strings

Wedding cake: Cake Lounge Miami

Transportation: Destination South Florida

Cigar roller: CC Shows