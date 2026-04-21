Mark Your Calendar for Summer with the Symphony

South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s annual Summer with the Symphony chamber music series will bring cool sounds to sultry summer nights with six concerts from May 14 to July 24. Enjoy intimate candlelit concerts in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Gables, plus special meet-and-greet receptions with the musicians after each concert.

In May, enjoy “Whispering Waters,” featuring Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s Piano Quintet, Op. 87 and Franz Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A major. The concert features violinist Huifang Chen, violist Brandon Wu, cellist Claudio Jaffe, bassist Amy Nickler, and pianist Tao Lin. Performances will take place at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ May 14, and at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale May 15. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

June’s “Sparkle & Charm” program will highlight Louise Farrenc’s Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 34 and Dora Pejačević’s Piano Trio, Op. 29, featuring Catherine Lan on piano, Chen on violin, and Christopher Glansdorp’s on cello. The concerts will take place at the Coral Cables Museum June 25 and at the Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale June 26.

Summer with the Symphony culminates in July with “Sweet Serenade.” Enjoy Ernst von Dohnányi’s Serenade for String Trio and Antonín Dvořák’s Piano Quartet No. 2, Op. 87, once again featuring Chen, Wu, Jaffe, and Lan. Performances will take place at the Sanctuary of the Arts July 23, and the Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale July 24.

Tickets for each program are $40; a three-concert package is $99. Limited student tickets are $20. Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445 or by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.