March at Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

Wander down to the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) this month and you’ll find a packed lineup of exhibition unveilings and creative activations.

Currently on view in the museum’s courtyard is “Alexandra Fields O’Neale: Bound//Unbound,” part of the Welcome To Paradise series. O’Neale’s immersive sound art installation depicts the journey of transatlantic enslavement to freedom via saltwater “railroads” to the Bahamas. On March 29, the museum will host an evening of mindful movement and gentle yoga under the guidance of the Black yogis from South Florida. The flow will followed by an immersive sound performance by sound artist and certified hypnosis practitioner Kristen Soller. For more information and to register visit this link.

Beginning March 13, sculptor Yanira Collado will debut “For those who transcend in the wind/En los Ritmos de Oya/ Nan ritm yo Oya,” the first installation in the museum’s three-part Art on The Plaza series. The work features a series of wind-propelled pinwheels, which serve as symbolic gestures representing joy, protection, spirituality, and the cycles of life, particularly within the African Diaspora of the Caribbean and Black North American communities.

Also on March 13, join in on “City Girls: Black Armor and Aesthetics,” a Conversations at MOCA talk from 6 to 8 p.m. Artists Chire Regans, Jade Lilly, and Reyna Noriega will discuss the profound connections between Black adornment and aesthetics in America’s Black meccas. They will also explore the artistic and cultural significance of fashion as a form of self-expression and storytelling in Detroit, St. Louis, and Miami. The conversation will be moderated by celebrity stylist Ashley Michelle Miller. RSVP here.

Things get musical on March 29 with a special edition of Jazz at MOCA, featuring Live School of Music from 8 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. RSVP here.