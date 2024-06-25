Mango Festival Returns to Fairchild

Summer in South Florida signals the start of mango season and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will celebrate with the return of its annual Mango Festival July 13-14.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, guests will enjoy a weekend filled with mango-centric activities and experiences. Mango lovers from across Miami will indulge in tastings of the three varieties grown at Fairchild’s farm every half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a mango tree and tropical fruit sales; a Mango Mania bar, featuring smoothes, a miniature mango cocktail flight, and La Tropical beer tastings in Phillip’s Courtyard; and the Signature Mango Brunch on July 14.

Throughout the weekend, drop in on an educational lecture or book reading, and peruse market vendors such as Paz y Luna, Nomad Soul Design, Kreative Gardens, John’s Jungle, Healing Blends, Apu Hemp, In Your Face Delights, Vegalia, Keys Bees, and Miguel Bode Honey.

Tickets are $11.95-$24.95. For more information and to purchase, visit fairchildgarden.org.