Mango Celebration at Veza Sur Brewing Co.

“¿Que clase de arroz con mango?” This mango season, the classic Miami saying will sound more like, “¿Que clase de helado con mango?” as Wynwood’s Veza Sur Brewing Co.’s iconic Mangolandia beer takes center stage in a collaboration with beloved local scoop shop, Azucar Ice Cream Company.

The two Miami staples are coming together to bring locals a refreshing Mangolandia-infused sorbet, just in time for mango season. The exclusive Mangolado is available at Azucar’s Calle Ocho location through the end of July ($6 for 5 oz. servings). Guests will also have the opportunity to sample the sorbet while visiting Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Made with mangoes that are cultivated in the Redlands, one of Miami’s most historic agricultural areas, Mangolado bursts with the taste of perfectly ripe fruits. Mangolandia is then used as the liquid base and is mixed in with the mango purée to create a crisp and refreshing sorbet.

“Everyone knows what a Miami summer has to offer, and while we love to cool people down with our ice cold cervezas, we wanted to collaborate with the legendary Azucar Ice Cream Company en la pequeña Habana to take our Mangolandia to the next level this mango season,” said Pedro Goicouria, community and partnerships manager at Veza Sur Brewing Co. “When you combine the noble, smooth flavors of our brew with the talent of the Queen of Cuban Ice Cream, you get a treat fit for a king. ”

As part of the collaboration, Azucar will also bring its Latin flavors to the streets of Wynwood through monthly pop-ups at Veza Sur. The pop-ups will feature the limited edition Mangolandia sorbet, plus iconic Azucar ice cream flavors including Abuela Maria, Mantecado, and Domino. The first pop-up is set to take place on June 15.

“Azucar Ice Cream Company has deep roots in Miami and we are long-time supporters of the local community,” said Suzy Batlle, founder of Azucar Ice Cream Company. “We are proud to partner with Veza Sur and transform their Mangolandia beer into the Mangolado sorbet flavor, in celebration of mango season and the fresh flavors of our home.”

Azucar will offer a Mangolandia on the house with every Mangolado purchase as a special offer. Guests must be 21 years old or older to receive complimentary beers.