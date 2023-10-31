Mana Fashion Services to Host Fashion Pop Up

Style enthusiasts from across the community will come together at Mana Fashion Services’ third annual Mana Fashion Pop Up, returning to Mana Wynwood Convention Center November 3-5. Guests will shop selections from more than 100 ethical local and international brands that embrace small and ethical business ethe. Attendees can indulge in a weekend filled with activities including shopping, an engaging panel discussion, a captivating fashion show, a donation swap, live entertainment, and more.

The event will kick off with a VIP Opening reception on November 3, granting VIPs “fashion-insider” access to events, including mixing and mingling with Miami fashionistas, an exclusive fashion show by Faith Connexion, giveaways galore, and cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets for the VIP experience start at $160.

The community is invited to join with the family throughout the weekend, from 12 to 7 p.m. both days. At the Mana Fashion Pop Up, consumers can meet with brand founders and designers. While they shop, guests can enjoy vbites from local food vendors, activities, panel discussions, and more. Tickets start at $15.

Participating Miami-based brands include Bien Bien Miami, La Nadia Jewels, La Roja by Misha, Perry Walker Collective, and Taylor Dorry, as well as local fashion illustrator and designer Valeria Krasavina. A group of Ukrainian fashion designers will also present their wares at the Pop Up, including: Iva Jewelry Ocean x Silk, Statnaia, Elena Reva, Alice K Clothing, Vivons, Omelia, Kris Maran, Valery Kovalska, Norba, and Malva Florea.

Mana Fashion Services will highlight two Ukrainian brands that have pledged to donate proceeds from their weekend sales to benefit the Masha Foundation, a Ukraine-based charity founded by television host and activist Masha Efrosinina.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit manafashion.com/popup.