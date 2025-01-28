Making Waves in Surfside

Blending coastal bliss and big-city bustle, Surfside—a square mile of beachfront nestled between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour—has done its share of growing in recent years, yet it still manages to keep that homey, small-town feel. From shopping to dining, we’ve scouted some of Surfside’s best spots to hang ten.

Breezy Boutique

Shop Sigal

Sigal Cohen Wolkoweiz moved from Venezuela to South Florida in 2010. But it wasn’t until 2021 that this fashion and textile designer brought her creativity to Miami’s masses, opening what was intended to be a monthlong pop-up shop offering garments printed with her own hand-painted watercolor- and ink-based designs. Fast-forward three years, and the shop is still going strong. Each garment (many still hand-painted by Wolkoweiz herself) is unique and locally made. Magic City–centric resort wear staples abound at Sigal, from ombré kimonos and brightly colored maxi dresses to swimwear, cover-ups, and more in natural, tropics-friendly fibers like lotus, linen, cotton, and silk.

Raw Deal

The Crudo Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Sure, everyone loves Surfside’s most iconic hotel. But did you know it hides a delightfully delicious gem inside its storied halls? Belly up to the Crudo Bar at the Lido Restaurant. This eight-chair-only establishment gives guests a front-row view as chef Marco Calenzo and his culinary team prepare bespoke bites during twice nightly seatings Wednesday through Saturday. Expect seven omakase courses of crudo concoctions exuding Italian and Japanese fusion vibes. The cost is $190 per person, with wine pairings available for an additional fee.

Fashionable Fellows

Condotti

When Sergio Castaneda left his job at Galtrucco in the Bal Harbour Shops in 2008, he had a dream: to create his own hub for haute menswear. He opened Condotti and has been suiting up stylish society ever since. In need of elevated Italian tailoring? Castaneda offers made-to-measure options that are conceptualized in his shop, then shipped to Italy to be expertly assembled by tailors in Bologna, Milano, and Treviso. Four to six weeks later, your wares will be hand-delivered to your door, ready for your next swanky business event or rakish night on the town.

All About Hair

LAHH Salon

An acronym for “Life’s About Healthy Hair,” LAHH Salon is the chic-but-cheap brainchild of veteran hair stylist Emily Wands. “People still want that $40 to $50 experience,” Wands says. LAHH has quickly become a best-kept secret for the perfect blowout that won’t break the bank. Wands sources and uses only products proven to protect the vitality of your hair—ensuring healthy tresses long after you leave the salon. It’s an ethos that keeps her loyal client base coming back for more. “It’s simple: volume in numbers and volume for your hair,” she says.

The Sweet Life

Miami Beach Chocolates

Family-owned and -operated for the past 16 years by mother-son duo Raquel Schachter and Eli Schachter, this Kosher chocolatier locally produces its own milk, white, and dark chocolates. Try the salted caramel milk truffle and thank us later. Sweet and savory, it’s a game changer that’s worth every last calorie.