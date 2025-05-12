Magic Awaits in Fairchild’s Fairies in the Garden

Magic is taking root at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in the annual Fairies in the Garden event, open now through June 15. The popular family attraction transforms the botanical garden into an enchanted landscape where visitors of all ages can participate in a whimsical scavenger hunt.

Guests will explore 10 locations throughout the garden, following clues and solving riddles left by mischievous fairy residents. The self-guided adventure leads participants to a hidden Fairy Village, a meticulously crafted miniature world nestled among tropical flora.

The scavenger hunt operates daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with general admission to the garden included in participation. Upon completing their magical quest, visitors can return their finished clue sheets to the Garden Shop to receive a limited-edition fairy pin commemorating their journey.

Participants will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Fairchild Family Membership, providing year-round access to the garden and its various programs and events.

For more information or to purchase admission tickets, visit fairchildgarden.org or call 305-667-1651