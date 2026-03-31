Loren Ridinger Talks Her Second Act

In Miami, reinvention is practically a lifestyle category, but few stories feel as raw as the one unfolding for Loren Ridinger, which was captured on camera by Amazon’s Prime Video.

The CEO Club, which debuted in late February, ostensibly follows a high-octane circle of female founders—Serena Williams, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, and Winnie Harlow among them—as they navigate the intersection of family and fame. But at its center is Loren, caught in the quiet, tectonic shift of stepping into leadership after losing the partner she built her life and her multibillion-dollar empire with.

For three decades, the dynamo entrepreneur was half of one of Miami’s most recognizable couples, scaling Market America alongside her husband, James “JR” Ridinger. The pair launched the company in 1992 in North Carolina. What began as a startup selling vitamins out of their garage in Greensboro evolved into something far bigger—a model that landed somewhere between QVC and what Amazon would eventually become.

Market America and its sister company, Shop.com, grew into a multibillion-dollar global distribution network, fueled by high-energy annual conventions where JR and Loren, joined by celebrity friends and collaborators like Ja Rule, DJ Khaled, and Kim Kardashian, rallied thousands of “solopreneurs,” driving momentum—and revenue—even higher.

The Ridingers functioned as a unit—JR the fiery visionary motivator, Loren the emotional intelligence and connective tissue behind the brand. They were shaping hustle culture before the term had a name.

“People didn’t know exactly what Market America was,” Loren says. “They were like, ‘What is this company with all these people?’ We defined what social shopping was, people recommending products to people they trust.”

In 1999, the couple moved to Miami Beach and purchased a stunning North Bay Road waterfront estate—Casa de Sueños—a 1928 Mediterranean Revival overlooking Biscayne Bay. Over time, the mansion became both family sanctuary and social landmark, hosting one of Art Basel Miami Beach’s most coveted annual parties with Vogue for many years.

Loren, mom to Amber—the couple’s only child—and now grandmother to three, describes that era as bohemian. “When I think of Miami, I think about those days the most,” she says. “We would all go from one house to another, and everything was so special.”

That carefree attitude came to an abrupt halt in August 2022. After celebrating their thirtieth Market America convention and attending close friends Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s star-studded wedding, the couple traveled to Europe for a much-needed vacation. Days later, while cruising in Croatia aboard their yacht, JR died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism—and Loren returned home with his body.

“You go away on vacation with your husband, and then 10 days later I’ve lost him,” she says. “I didn’t prepare for that. I wasn’t expecting it. I lost my North Star. I was completely confused about how I would ever get back on track again.”

JR’s will named Loren CEO, a decision that felt overwhelming. For months, the same question hovered in her mind: Could she do this alone? As the company’s gears slowed in the wake of JR’s death, Loren initially stepped back, allowing space for a collective pause. Grief complicated leadership in ways business books rarely acknowledge.

For the first time since Loren was 18, life meant making decisions alone. “I lost all my confidence. I lost who I was,” she admits. “I had to fall back in love with myself again. It was a beautiful journey of self-discovery and healing.”

The reset came five months later. “I said, ‘Okay, we’re going back to work. We’re not in the same place we were before, but we’ve grown and we continue to grow, and there’s nothing wrong with showing that you can start over. We finally see the light now.’ And instead of patting myself on the back, I’m saying, ‘Let’s go harder, let’s go stronger.’”

During that first year, support came from longtime friends like Lopez, Kardashian, Hilfiger Ocleppo, and Williams. Many of those relationships had been built over decades. “My first meeting with Serena was at dinner with Michael Jackson,” Loren recalls. “We were super young.”

Williams would later become an executive producer on The CEO Club, a natural extension of her belief in female-led business. That connection helped bring the project to life—and draw Loren into it. The result is a reality show that eschews nasty feuds, backstabbing arcs, and Real Housewives drama. Instead, the tension is internal: the pressure of launching products, crafting sustaining brands, and rebuilding confidence in real time.

“We’re a group of women who actually lift each other up, support each other, believe in each other,” Loren says of the cast. “We’re our No. 1 cheerleaders.”

Williams also wrote the foreword to Loren’s memoir, Scrambled or Sunny-Side Up?: Living Your Best Life after Losing Your Greatest Love (released in February 2025), a New York Times bestseller that became part of the healing process. “I thought I fixed myself by writing—but that wasn’t the case,” she says. “There was a lot of anger, a lot of emotions, a lot of pain.”

Filming of The CEO Club began about a year after JR’s death, when leadership was still uncertain. Watching early footage later proved almost unbearable. “You’ll see me at the worst and you’ll see me get to a much better place,” Loren says. “I cried my eyes out because I didn’t realize how much pain the cameras captured.”

The real test came onstage. Market America conventions had always been a two-person performance—JR electrifying the crowd, Loren grounding the message. After JR’s death, the company gathered again, with thousands of distributors waiting to see what would happen next.

The new CEO chose not to imitate her late husband’s style. Instead, Loren addressed the audience directly. “I’m not going to be able to be JR. I can only be me,” she said to the crowd. “I’ll give you the best version of me and I’ll be fully committed to it.” Her supporters gave her a standing ovation.

For The CEO Club co-star Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger—who owns an eponymous fashion brand and serves as creative director of Judith Leiber—filming the series with Loren revealed a new dimension of her longtime friend.

“It has been such a pleasure getting to know Loren on a much deeper level,” Ocleppo Hilfiger says. “I’ve learned so many things about her. She is incredibly strong and smart, and has such a huge heart. She is so passionate about her work and her many friendships—but mostly her dedication and unwavering love for JR, her family, and continuing his legacy is what I think ultimately defines her.”

The women’s dynamic on the show is also humorous and humanizing. “I think one of the funniest moments … was when a giant bug flew into Loren’s hair in the middle of filming, and we attempted to contain it by covering it up with an espresso cup,” Ocleppo Hilfiger says.

The CEO Club also experiments with interactive retail, allowing viewers to purchase items seen onscreen—an evolution of the social-shopping philosophy Loren pioneered decades earlier.

Away from the convention stage and cameras, Loren’s life has coalesced around Miami and her family. She has been living in an 11,000-square-foot penthouse at One Thousand Museum in Downtown Miami, while a multiyear renovation of Casa de Sueños wraps up.

Now preparing to return home to North Bay Road, the businesswoman contemplates her new life. “I think The CEO Club does a beautiful job of showing people that belief in yourself is so critical,” Loren notes. “When things are really bad, if we tie a knot at the end of the rope, we can make it. The reason why JR left me in charge was because he believed in me. And that’s what I built on.”

While there is no word yet on a second season, Loren is game for more. For now, the first eight episodes stand as something rare in unscripted television: women supporting women and cheering each other on.

What matters most, Loren insists, is the message. “There are no obstacles we can’t overcome—even death. Nobody’s coming to our rescue. There’s no knight in shining armor. It’s got to be you.”