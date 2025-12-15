Local Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Trubar

Sweet tooth meets clean ingredients. Miami-based Trubar makes 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free protein bars that taste like dessert but deliver pure fuel. Founder Erica Groussman’s brand has exploded onto shelves from Whole Foods to Costco, making it easy to grab a 12-pack of flavors like Whipped for Key Lime or Smother Fudger Peanut Butter for the fitness lover in your life.

Sigal

Resortwear that channels Miami’s signature sunny spirit? That’s Sigal. Founded by Venezuelan-born, Miami-based designer Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez, this luxe label captures the 305’s tropical soul through hand-painted prints, bold colors, and breezy silhouettes. Sarongs, linen palazzos, and flowy dresses splashed with Art Deco–inspired motifs and oceanic hues? Oh yes. Each piece is crafted using natural, sustainable materials like lotus and cotton, making them as eco-conscious as they are chic. It’s a stellar option for the fashionista who lives in vacation mode or dreams of sunsets nonstop.

Golden Child Skin

For the friend chasing that SoFlo glow, Golden Child Skin offers streamlined skin care with serious results. The local brand’s Sunshine Revival Cleanser, Halo Renewal Serum, and High Esteem Balancing Cream are designed to calm, brighten, and hydrate without harsh ingredients. The products are made locally and work for every skin type, making this trio a foolproof bundle for a stocking stuffer or travel bag.

Nowful

Created by entrepreneur and women’s advocate Angélica Fuentes, Nowful is a new wellness system that feels like a spa day in a box. The Wellness in Action Kit includes a “Mind Thrive” mushroom complex, anchoring essential oil, sleep magnesium balm, and AI-powered affirmation cards that guide you toward balance. At $89, it’s a thoughtful gift for anyone ready to recharge mind, body, and soul.

Buddha Mama

Jewelry that doubles as wearable art sets Buddha Mama apart. Founded by Miami mother-daughter duo Nancy and Dakota Badia, the line merges Eastern symbolism, 20-karat gold, and vibrant enamel for pieces that radiate peace and rock-star edge. The new Swirl collection introduces lively kelly green and clementine enamel alongside one-of-a-kind designs like the Monstera ring. A single stud or petite pendant from this collection transforms a small gesture into something unforgettable—while also supporting global cultural preservation efforts.