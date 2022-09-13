Local Eateries Honor Hispanic Heritage Month

The Little Haiti eatery will host its fourth annual Chilean Independence Day celebration on September 18 in honor of co-owner Luciana “Luci” Giangrandi’s Chilean roots. The restaurant will serve a by-the-glass, all-Chilean wine list, as well as traditional Chilean dishes, such as empanadas de pino, ensalada chilena, and leche asada (and maybe even a terremoto drink or two). The restaurant’s regular menu will be available as well. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here. Boia De is located at 5205 NE 2nd Avenue.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on the eve of Mexican Independence Day (September 16), which means the place to be is La Santa Taqueria. To celebrate, the restaurant will dish out rotating weekly taco specials from September 14 to October 12. Stop by on Wednesdays for three tacos for the price of two. The taco line up (by week) will include: Suadero, featuring confit beef, white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa; Barbacoa, with tender lamb leg, salsa roja de guajillo, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda, white onion, cilantro, and cotija cheese; Carnitas, made with confit pork, white onion, radishes, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda, cilantro, and xnipec onion; and Al Pastor, boasting marinated pork, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, and salsa roja guajillo.

In addition to the taco specials, La Santa Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day from September 15-18. Guests will find beer, tequila, and mezcal specials along with different promotions and happenings at the restaurant daily:

September 15: All day birria specials, including birria flautas and birria tacos, made with braised beef marinated in a paste crafted from dried chili peppers, salsa taquera, white onion, and cilantro, and served with birria broth. Drink specials will include discounted Monopolio beers, Mezcal Akul, and Centinela Reposado Cantaritos.

All day birria specials, including birria flautas and birria tacos, made with braised beef marinated in a paste crafted from dried chili peppers, salsa taquera, white onion, and cilantro, and served with birria broth. Drink specials will include discounted Monopolio beers, Mezcal Akul, and Centinela Reposado Cantaritos. September 16: Guests may celebrate La Santa’s anniversary with $3.50 Al Pastor tacos all day and complimentary beers with every purchase of Rompe Corazones Mezcal or Dobel Diamante Tequila shots.

Guests may celebrate La Santa’s anniversary with $3.50 Al Pastor tacos all day and complimentary beers with every purchase of Rompe Corazones Mezcal or Dobel Diamante Tequila shots. September 18: Indulge in “Chilaquiles and Cocktails,” featuring red and green chilaquiles and La Santa signature cocktails all day.

La Yolanda Mezcaleria, La Santa’s backroom speakeasy, will offer their classic happy hour from 8 to 10 p.m. La Santa Taqueria and La Yolanda Mezcaleria are located at 201 NE 82nd Street in Little River.

Veronica and Diego Menin’s Love Life Cafe is a Miami hotspot for delicious plant-based cuisine. For Hispanic Heritage Month, the popular eatery will serve up a special Arepa Dominó made with chia masa, black beans, queso, and avocado. The special will be available September 15-30. Love Life Cafe is located at 2616 NW 5 Avenue in Wynwood.

The Hispanic family-owned business will launch an out-of-the-box creation and a specialty coffee drink. The specials include a flan pastelito, a traditional puff pastry filled with homemade flan custard, and a cold brew con leche. The special menu items will be available at all shops September 5-25. In Miami, Salty fans can still indulge in the Ropa Vieja Bun, created with the team from Miami’s iconic Versailles. The special bun is made with The Salty’s signature 24-hour-baked brioche and filled with Versailles’ famous ropa vieja and cheese. It is available in-store on weekends only and through delivery via The Salty’s app and Uber Eats.