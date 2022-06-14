Local Black-Owned Businesses Commemorate Juneteenth

As South Florida commemorates Juneteenth (June 19), here are seven Black-owned businesses, restaurants, and hotels to support:

Juneteenth Juke Joint at the Arsht Center

Presented by the Adrienne Arsht Center, Juneteenth Juke Joint is a community celebration of Black freedom and culture. Inspired by the roadside establishments opened, operated, and frequented by Black Americans in the years after emancipation, the Juneteenth Juke Joint will transform the Arsht Center’s Peacock Foundation Studio into a one-night-only hotspot for dancing, live music, cocktails, and celebration with neighbors and friends.

Guests will enjoy pan-African beats, soulful sounds, and a curated menu of Southern-inspired favorites by the team at Constellation Culinary Group. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office, by calling (305) 949-6722, or online.

Rosie’s: The Backyard

Akino and Jamila West‘s beloved Rosie’s: The Backyard has reopened in its temporary Miami home (7127 NW 2nd Avenue). While the hospitality power couple prepares the restaurant’s new permanent location in a historic house in Little River, guests can indulge in an all-day, chef-driven brunch menu of Southern cuisine with Italian nuances and classic techniques. On Juneteenth (also Father’s Day), Rosie’s: The Backyard will invite diners to honor both occasions with a special Juneteenth Father’s Day brunch, featuring elevated soul-food brunch classics and specialty cocktails made with Duke and Dame’s salted caramel flavored whiskey.

In honor of both Juneteenth and Father’s Day, the Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-born culinary collective by Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker, will sell customized merchandise highlighting both holidays.

Café des Fleurs

Café des Fleurs is a boutique bakery located at The Lincoln Eatery food hall in Miami Beach. Founded by Black female entrepreneur Nahomie Jean Louis, Café des Fleurs draws on inspiration from European cafés and flower shops, bringing the delectable taste, quality, and luxury synonymous with French bakeries to South Florida. Jean Louis’ French suppliers source the freshest and most authentic ingredients, such as French olive oils, jams, and Herbes de Provence, while the bakery employs classic French techniques to ensure the highest quality product. Savor croissants mille-feuille, macarons, baguettes, jams, and more.

SimplyGoodPizza

SimplyGoodPizza, the pizza concept at The Lincoln Eatery food hall in Miami Beach, creates a sense of community by sourcing fresh ingredients from local farmers and purveyors, while giving back to those in need. Helmed by Miami entrepreneur Max Pierre, a hospitality veteran with extensive experience in the city’s culinary field, the pop-up pizza concept merges hospitality and advocacy. Pierre is regarded as a cultural leader and innovator dedicated to creating meaningful brands and brand experiences.

The Gabriel Miami and The Gabriel South Beach

The Gabriel Miami in downtown Miami and The Gabriel South Beach on Ocean Drive set the scene for a weekend staycation. Founded by Raoul Thomas, CEO of CGI Merchant Group, the Miami-based company formed a $650 million hospitality fund to purchase hotels under the Hilton Brand, such as The Gabriel Miami and The Gabriel South Beach, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Body Complete Rx

Samia Gore is making history. Gore is the first Black female founder to break significant ground in the nutritional supplement industry, founding Body Complete Rx in 2017. In 2021, Gore was named one of Inc.’s 100 Female Entrepreneurs of the Year for developing supplements with people of color in mind. Today, Body Complete Rx supplements can be found in Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide and is the first Black woman-owned and formulated product on the stores’ shelves.

Rif Care

Rif Care (Regenerative International Female Inc.) is a female-owned and operated brand that creates biodegradable menstrual care products made of hemp fiber. Founded by childhood best friends Val Emanuel, the entrepreneur behind ethical talent agency Role Models Management, and Rebecca Caputo, a biologist at NeoGenomics Laboratories, Rif Inc., was created through a shared passion for making an impact. Rif Care is run by women from diverse backgrounds, and provides reliable products that are good for all bodies and the planet.