Lion’s Elixir: An Eggnog that Roars

Coral Gables newcomer Lion and the Rambler is all about pushing the envelope on its ever-changing menus, keeping seasonality and extraordinary flavors in mind. This December, look forward to the venue’s eclectic spin on eggnog, Lion’s Elixir, the recipe for which chef Michael Bolen shares below.

Equipment

Blender

6 coupe glasses

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 cup superfine sugar

8 oz. Koshu Sake

8 oz. Amontillado Sherry

12 oz. amazake

12 oz. heavy cream

Fresh nutmeg for garnish

Crack all six eggs and place them into the blender. Beat on low speed until smooth. Add in sugar gradually, and keep blending on low until fully incorporated. Next, pour in the sake, sherry, amazake, and heavy cream, blending on medium until fully mixed. Place in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Serve in coupe glasses and shave nutmeg on top.