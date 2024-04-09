Lincoln Road Unveils Art for Miami Beach Pride

In these works, AMLgMATD reconstructed the LGBTQ+ pride flag by weaving individual polypropylene webbing straps through the palm trees above Lincoln Road’s Euclid Oval. Located in the heart of the pedestrian-only promenade, the artwork is a focal point that reminds us that we are individuals who weave the fabric of our society together.

Additionally, the artists elevated the district’s entry points on Washington Avenue and Alton Road, as well as the Euclid Oval, with colorful textile sleeves representing the Progress Pride Flag on all planters.