Lincoln Road Unveils Art for Miami Beach Pride

Lincoln Road unveiled a new public art installation to celebrate Miami Beach Pride this month. The “PRIDE247” installation, on view now through the end of International Pride Month on June 30, highlights the artistic vision of AMLgMATD, a Miami-based collaboration between Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova. The duo’s designs reflect their shared passion for unique and often overlooked materials.
In these works, AMLgMATD reconstructed the LGBTQ+ pride flag by weaving individual polypropylene webbing straps through the palm trees above Lincoln Road’s Euclid Oval. Located in the heart of the pedestrian-only promenade, the artwork is a focal point that reminds us that we are individuals who weave the fabric of our society together.
Additionally, the artists elevated the district’s entry points on Washington Avenue and Alton Road, as well as the Euclid Oval, with colorful textile sleeves representing the Progress Pride Flag on all planters.
For more information about Lincoln Road’s Miami Beach Pride and International Pride Month events, visit lincolnroad.com.
