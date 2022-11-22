Lincoln Road Holiday Market Arrives

The holiday season has arrived in Miami and Urbanspace, curator of public food and retail markets, unveiled its Lincoln Road Holiday Market November 15 to celebrate. Revelers can visit the market through February 15, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The outdoor marketplace will showcase decorative home goods, children’s toys and apparel, animal products, books and prints, apparel and accessories, jewelry, art, and artisan food products, as well as food and beverages to be enjoyed.

In addition to the shopping extravaganza, curated seasonal programming will take place including holiday-themed activities such as Raw Figs Pop-Up December 23 and holiday-themed pet portraits by Roberto Antonio December 10. Additional programming includes: Dance lessons from Fit by Fernando November 22 and December 6, Kizomba November 23, Miami City Ballet December 7, Hamida Kinge December 14, and Jeni Paradiso December 22; and a live musical performance by Afrobeta December 28.