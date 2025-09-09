Les Ailes du Désir to Host “In the Heart of Miami”

Les Ailes du Désir Foundation (LADD), the Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to the circus arts, will host the newest edition of its Soirée des Arts, featuring a dazzling original production titled “In the Heart of Miami,” at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami on September 21.

Led by creative director and producer Milena Straczynski and lead composer and music director Jahzel Dotel, the evening will be guided by Teresa Cesario and a cast of world-renowned performers.

“In the Heart of Miami” blends aerial acrobatics, contemporary dance, original music, and multidisciplinary performance to celebrate Miami’s cultural mosaic—where Afro-Caribbean rhythms, Latin American spirit, Indigenous roots, and immigrant journeys intertwine.

All profits will benefit the Les Ailes du Désir Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that supports Miami’s diverse communities with the personal and artistic benefits that result from the education and training in the performing. The organization serves local youth, emerging artists, and circus professionals.

For more information, visit laddmiami.org.