Las’ Lap Debuts on South Beach

Miami’s reputation as a Latin-American melting pot often overshadows its equally strong Caribbean identity. Las’ Lap, a new South Beach hot spot, is changing that, channeling the diverse flavors of the West Indies and the infectious spirit of Carnival year-round. Its name nods to a Trinidadian Creole phrase meaning “the last lap,” the euphoric final hours of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival.

While Las’ Lap is technically a NYC transplant—it’s a famed rum bar in the Big Apple—the addition of chef Kwame Onwuachi creates an experience far beyond its cocktail-bar roots. In a sleek, slender space just off Collins Avenue, Onwuachi delivers electrifying Afro-Caribbean cooking that mirrors his own lineage: Creole, Jamaican, Trinidadian, and Nigerian.

The concise menu packs knockout after knockout. The Escovitch Crab Claws—five snow crab legs drenched in a sweet-spicy marinade—hit bright, briny notes. Sticky Wings, lacquered in jerk barbecue and hot honey, are unapologetically messy and worth every napkin. Onwuachi’s remix of the Trinidadian street-food staple “Doubles,” stuffed with smoked snapper, is a love letter to his grandfather, who hails from the island. Rasta Pasta Bucatini surprises with jerk-clam bianco, breadcrumbs, and Parmigiano-Reggiano; it’s an Italo-Caribbean love story on a plate.

The cocktail program deserves its own spotlight. Expect Jamaican and Trinidadian rum rarities mixed with tropical precision: the Palma (coconut-infused rum, coconut water, pineapple, lime, agave, saline); Bird’s-Eye View (Bacardi Cuatro, Aperol, pineapple, lime, raspberries); and, for the rum-averse, Smoke on the Water (mezcal, watermelon, lime, ginger, agave). Each dangerously delicious sip feels tailor-made for Miami’s balmy nights.

Patinated mirrors, velvet banquettes, lush greenery, and playful neon create an atmosphere that’s both buzzy and unpretentious, like a Carnival after-party with South Beach swagger. Las’ Lap is the restaurant Miami didn’t know it was missing—a joyful convergence of islands, identities, and impeccable taste. For me, it was easily my best dinner in Miami in 2025. And trust me: your first lap here won’t be your last.