On February 21, lace up your running shoes for Feeding South Florida‘s Annual Outrun Hunger 5K Miami. Runners, walkers, families, and community leaders will come together to take steps to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in South Florida at Tropical Park in Miami.

In South Florida, there are more than 1.7 million food-insecure individuals, and one in nine individuals in South Florida remain uncertain about where they will get their next meal due to inflation, the strained supply chain, rising fuel prices, and increased housing costs, among other factors.

Participants can join the event as an individual or a team. Those not participating in the race may also support the organization by creating a personalized fundraising page when they register.

Race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the Outrun Hunger 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will take place Following the run.

Registration is $30-$250, and is open to all four counties that Feeding South Florida serves (Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe) at feedingsouthflorida.org/5kmiami.