King of the Hill: 2025 Hummer EV SUV

Big news. No, really big news. The all-electric GMC Hummer EV SUV you see before you may look as gargantuan and ungainly as a Waste Management dump truck. But surprise, surprise, it might just be the most fun and feisty SUV you’ll drive this side of a Lamborghini Urus.

A lot of that comes down to raw power. This thing is a Hoover Dam on wheels, a road-going Saturn V rocket. Three humongous electric motors—one up front, two out back—deliver a combined 830 horsepower and an astonishing 11,500 pound-feet of stump-pulling torque at the wheels.

Engage the insane Watts to Freedom launch control—yes, as in “WTF”—and the Hummer’s bank of Cray supercomputers primes the systems for max power.

Now squeeze the brake pedal while stomping on the gas and Jeeez Louise. Don “Big Daddy” Garlits in his Swamp Rat dragster probably never felt this much thrust. Click a stopwatch and zero-to-60 mph comes up in a crazy 3.5 seconds.

It’s the kind of instant acceleration that will steal your breath and have you, the driver, struggling to resist throwing your hands in the air as if riding SheiKra at Busch Gardens.

Yes, a rival Rivian R2 electric sport-ute is good for standstill-to-60 sprints in around three seconds. And the aforementioned Lambo Urus Performante will rocket to 60 in 3.1.

But what makes the Hummer’s acceleration so insane is that this towering rocket ship tips the scales at a truly elephantine 8,673 pounds. That’s a hair over four and a half tons.

And that weighty weight is only matched by the truck’s oversized footprint. Bluff nose to upright tail, it measures 197 inches long, a massive 87-inches wide, and up to 83.6 inches tall. No wonder climbing aboard feels like scaling the side of El Capitan.

Now you’d think that with these XXL-sized dimensions, the Hummer would feel like a bull in a china shop maneuvering into any parking space that wasn’t the size of a football pitch. Not so.

The party trick here is its rear-wheel steering that, at low speed, turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the fronts. It gives the Hummer a pinch-tight turning radius of just 35.4 feet. That’s a foot tighter than a Toyota Corolla’s.

GMC’s Hummer SUV is the follow-up to the Hummer EV Pick-up launched in 2021. It’s a welcome 20 inches shorter, and to my eyes, visually more interesting. I love the light bar on the front grille that spells out Hummer in bright-white LEDs.

Range-wise, the EPA estimates 314 miles, though the best I could get was 304 miles. Owning this Hummer EV however, you’d need to have a Level 2 home charger—re-juicing the massive 170 kWh battery pack from a standard 120-volt plug would take a day, as opposed to eight hours with a Level 2.

Finding a DC fast charger is the best solution where you can add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Climb aboard—thankfully there are side steps and meaty grab handles to help—and the Hummer’s cabin is a lovely place to be. Especially if you unclip the four lightweight, transparent rooftop Sky Panels, which store easily in the front trunk. Closed to open in five minutes max.

The roomy cabin holds five in comfort with acres of rear seat legroom and elbow room. Fold down the back seats and there’s a whopping 82 cubic feet of cargo space.

Out on the streets, the Hummer impresses with its magic carpet air suspension ride, its low-roll cornering courtesy of that low, low center of gravity, and its surprisingly precise steering. Only the downsides are a bit too much wind and tire roar.

GM currently offers a pair of 2025 Hummer EV SUVs, kicking off with the twin-motor 2x at $96,550 and topping out with my favorite, and the one I’ve been driving, the triple-motor 3x starting at $104,650. The paint on our tester is in a stunning shade called “Solar Orange.”

Of course, no one needs an electric Hummer SUV. But oh, the fun you’ll have driving one. And it makes way more sense than the senseless Tesla Cybertruck.