Key Lime Time

Citrus season is upon us, and the creative juices are flowing in kitchens across Miami-Dade. While we love our classic key lime pies, we can’t get enough of this summer’s key lime creativity.

Key Lime Cheesecake Flan at Mamey

Using key limes cultivated on his 2-acre South Florida farm known as Rancho Patel, award-winning chef Niven Patel delivers on dessert at Mamey, his island-inspired dining destination in Coral Gables. Patel’s take on the classic is a creamy key lime cheesecake flan made with gingersnap cookie crumbs and topped with coconut whipped cream.



Key Lime Pie Boozy Shake at Little Liberty

For a spiked key lime milkshake, head to Little Liberty, a spin-off of famed bar Sweet Liberty, in Time Out Market Miami. Renowned mixologist Naren Young combines vodka, key lime, amaretto, and condensed milk into a thick shake garnished with whipped cream, toasted graham crackers, and a sliver of actual key lime pie.

Viking of the Keys at Red Rooster Overtown

At Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster Overtown, executive chef Tristen Epps deconstructs the key lime pie in his signature eclectic style. In the Viking of the Keys dessert, Epps tops key lime curd with white chocolate fennel crémeux and almond graham crumble, garnishing it all with Florida strawberries and a scoop of strawberry gelato.