Jungle Island to Debut Jungle Splash

Jungle Island will make a splash this summer with the unveiling of Jungle Splash, an inflatable water park that promises family-friendly thrills and excitement for visitors of all ages, on June 14.

The 115-foot by 115-foot by 21-foot attraction boasts three towering slides, three wading pools, and a multi-level playground. Guests can also enjoy a beer garden, live entertainment on weekends, and multi-use space in the splash zone for events.

Before plunging into the cool waters of Jungle Splash, guests can embark on an adventure across Jungle Island. From conquering Treetop Trekking Miami to exploring the Treewalk Village and engaging with the island’s diverse animal residents through private educational encounters, each activity is designed to enhance connection with nature and inspire learning.

Tickets are officially on sale for Jungle Splash and guests can enjoy discounted $20 early bird pricing through June 6. After June 6, tickets are $36.95 for adults and $22.95 for children, which include full access to Jungle Island and Jungle Splash.

Certified lifeguards will be stationed throughout the Jungle Splash water park, ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for all our guests. The water park will remain open through the end of August.

For more information about Jungle Splash and tickets, call 305-400-7000 or visit jungleisland.com/jungle-splash/.