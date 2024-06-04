Juneteenth Juke Joint Returns to Arscht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the third annual Juneteenth Juke Joint June 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted on the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage, the event features a live performance by Stout, featuring her unique sound deeply rooted in gospel and soul, blended with elements of jazz, rock, hip-hop, and pop. Juneteenth Juke Joint pays homage to the rich history of Black music, culture, and food in the American South. For generations, the country’s “second Independence Day” has been celebrated with gatherings, cookouts, music, laughter, and pride in Black freedom. The Juneteenth holiday commemorates the effective end of slavery, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to free enslaved people.

Juneteenth Juke Joint is for audiences ages 18 and over. Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6 p.m. to enjoy a special happy hour menu featuring bites and libations for those 21 and over. Event goers will also get to experience an art exhibition curated by The Black Archives.

Tickets are $45 and may be purchased at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.