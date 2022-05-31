June Fun at Frost Science Museum

Family-friendly science fun is on the agenda at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science this month. Throughout June, the museum will host LIVE@Frost Science, World Ocean Day programming, and a Laser Evening show to kick off the arrival of summer (and summer vacation).

The fun commences June 1 with this month’s edition of LIVE@Frost Science, this time with astrophysicist Dr. Paul Sutter. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Sutter and experience an adventure based on his new book, How to Die in Space. In his book, Sutter breathes life into the science of astrophysics through metaphors and straightforward language, unveiling how particles, forces, and fields create the drama in the heavens above us. This vivid tour of the universe describes the physics of the dangerous, the deadly, and the scary in the cosmos.

The free program will take place inside the Frost Planetarium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning promptly at 7 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are limited to four per transaction. Registration is required and can be completed here.

The Frost Museum will celebrate World Ocean Day June 5 with programming to honor our oceans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will highlight its collaborative work with its partners to save the reefs, protect the coastlines, and teach the community about oceans and marine life. Conservationists will present on their work with marine plants and animals at the museum, and discuss the challenge of testing water quality and identifying mystery microplastics.

Join Frost Science to support and grow the global movement to protect at least 30 percent of our blue planet by 2030 (“30×30”). A healthy ocean is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. By supporting 30×30, we can protect our planet’s life support systems—specifically the interconnected issues of ocean, climate, and biodiversity.

World Ocean Day programming is free with paid museum admission. Click here for more information.

Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Laser Evening shows are back in the Frost Planetarium on June 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. This month’s lineup includes the debut of the new Symphony of the Stars Show, along with Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Radiohead, and songs from Pink Floyd’s The Wall. Guests are encouraged to come early to hang out in the museum’s main atrium, where light snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children available to purchase here. Onsite parking is available in the museum garage for $8 starting at 6 p.m. on all Laser Evenings. Admission to laser shows does not include museum admission.