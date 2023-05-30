June Fun Arrives at MOCA

To honor Pride Month and Caribbean-American Heritage Month in June, the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)’s will host a robust series of educational and public programming.

The museum will kick off the offerings with “Pride Month – Sculpture,” a special edition of MOCA miniMakers on June 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. MOCA will explore the captivating world of sculptural art inspired by Jean-Michel Othoniel. Known for his vibrant and whimsical sculptures, Othoniel’s work serves as muse for this workshop, where participants will create their own colorful sculptures using wire and pipe cleaners. This hands-on experience will allow children to express their creativity freely and introduce them to the power of art as a medium of self-expression and celebration of diversity. Register for the free session and learn more here.

On June 4, gather for Sunday Stories featuring Ho’onani: Hula Warrior by Heather Gale. The story intertwines Hawaiian culture and the importance of being true to oneself. After the story, children will make lei, which serve as artistic extensions of the story that foster creativity and mirror the Hawaiian tradition of crafting lei as symbols of love, respect, and hospitality. Register for the free session and learn more here.

Adult MOCA Makers are welcome for a printmaking workshop with artist Vinicius de Oliveria June 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. Inspired by contemporary queer artists such as Gio Black Peter and Christina Quarles, participants will create collagraph printing plates using items such as cardboard, sticky foam, and other found textured materials. Each one-of-a-kind print will be created using a variety of bold colors and graphic shapes reminiscent of expressionist art. Register for the free session and learn more here.

Art Insights returns June 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this month’s iteration, MOCA Curator Adeze Wilford will host a conversation with the artists featured in the museum’s “South Florida Cultural Consortium” (SFCC) exhibition. The exhibit celebrates the works of 12 artists across various media including, sculpture, film, and site-specific installations. The exhibition provides a snapshot of the breadth and depth of the artistic talent in the South Florida art scene. Register for the free session and learn more here.

Embark on a journey into the captivating world of Haiti’s geographical and cultural history through the art of paper mache at “The Artisan Workshop: Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month” with Shop Zhuzh June 30, from 6:30 8 p.m. Zhuzh, an empowering accessory brand that connects artisans from the diaspora, will host a workshop led by experienced instructors, this hands-on workshop invites participants to channel their imagination, molding and shaping simple materials into sculptures and decorative objects that reflect the essence of Haitian culture. Limited spaces are available. Register for the free session and learn more here.

Also on June 30, Jazz at MOCA returns, featuring Leslie Cartaya. The Cuban-born singer-songwriter’s unique sound blend of Caribbean, Afro-Latin, and Latin American rhythms. Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7 to 10 p.m. and admission is $5-$10, and free for MOCA members, children aged 12 and younger, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

While at the museum, tour “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew,” an intimate and focused look at the career of the Birmingham, Alabama-born artist and musician. The exhibition, curated by MOCA curator Adeze Wilford, features 70 works including foundational “sandstone” sculptures, new works on paper, and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. The exhibit is on view through October 1.

On view outside the museum from late June through late August is MOCA’s most recent “Art on the Plaza” commission, LIZN’BOW (Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty)’s El Mundo Es Magico. The sculpture, El Mundo Es Magico, features displaced queer characters in a mix of reality and fantasy within Miami iconography, inviting conversations of fluidity, gender, class, and identity. Central to the duo’s work is the feminist reimagining of each element towards a more inclusive, fantastical worldview.

On view through June 25, visitors will be able to step into MOCA’s Paradise Courtyard and discover “Victory Garden,” an interactive sculptural community garden created by Miami-based artist Emmett Moore.

For more information about the month’s offerings, click here.