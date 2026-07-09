July Fun For All Awaits at Frost Science

It’s a summer of discovery at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science! In addition to extended summer hours (open daily until 6 p.m.), Frost Science is hosting community fun throughout July.

Blue Star Museums Program

Frost Science is offering free admission to all active-duty military personnel—including National Guard and Reserve—and their families, now through September 7. Admission can be redeemed with the appropriate ID at the museum’s Ticket Center.

Step into a world of adrenaline and achievement with Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits, now open at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. This highly interactive special exhibition explores the science, psychology, and technology behind some of the world’s most daring athletic pursuits through hands-on challenges, multimedia experiences, and inspiring stories from athletes who push the boundaries of human potential.

The exhibition is on view in the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery to September 7.

America250: Celebrating American Innovation

Celebrate 250 years of American discovery with a series of engaging experiences honoring the scientists, innovators, engineers, and change-makers who have shaped our understanding of the world. Explore a new poster exhibit featuring 250 remarkable figures and take part in an interactive passport program.

As part of the celebration, discover five stories of American innovation in a new short planetarium show produced by Frost Science Studios and narrated by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

MUVE Volunteer Workday

Make a difference for South Florida’s coastal ecosystems at a hands-on MUVE Volunteer Workday on July 18. This volunteer event at Crandon Park invites participants to plant native vegetation, maintain restoration sites, and remove invasive species that threaten delicate ecosystems.

Just For Me: Coastal Explorers

Join Frost Science for Just for Me: Coastal Explorers on July 18, which is designed for individuals and families with diverse sensory and accessibility needs to enjoy the museum in a welcoming and comfortable environment. This special experience invites guests to explore Florida’s coast through hands-on, sensory-friendly activities as they build a coastal landscape using sand and other tactile materials while learning about the unique ecosystems and environmental challenges facing our shorelines.

Summer Camps

Summer Camp: Robo Academy

Discover the power of robotics during Summer Camp: Robo Academy, a week-long STEM adventure July 27-31. Young engineers will explore the exciting world of robotics and technology through hands-on challenges and interactive design experiences. Campers will build and program VEX GO robots, tackle exciting robotics missions, and discover the engineering principles that power today’s most advanced technologies.

Participants will design and program VEX GO robots, tackle exciting robotics challenges, and develop coding skills using Micro:Bits and Sphero block-based programming. They’ll also bring their ideas to life through 3D design, gaining hands-on experience with the technology, problem-solving, and engineering concepts that power tomorrow’s innovations. Registration is available here.

Camp Curiosity: Reef to Deep

Dive into an ocean of discovery during Camp Curiosity: Reef to Deep, a hands-on STEM experience for children ages 5–9 at Ron Ehmann Park in South Dade. From July 27-31, young marine scientists will explore the ecosystems that stretch from vibrant coral reefs to the depths of the sea through interactive experiments and hands-on activities. The week concludes with a field trip to Frost Science, where participants will get an up-close look at the live corals and jellyfish that call the museum home, bringing their underwater discoveries to life. Registration is available here.