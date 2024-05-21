“Journey to Space” Blasts Off at Frost Science

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will launch “Journey to Space,” a new special exhibition that explores living and working in space, on May 25.

Visitors to “Journey to Space” will enjoy a climb-aboard experience that uses interactive exhibits and authentic artifacts to immerse guests in the astounding aspects of life in space, including the dangers that astronauts face during their missions above Earth and the adaptations engineers have developed to help them survive.

Guests will control a robotic arm, manage the limited power supply available to keep life support systems operational, and experience why working in a space glove is so difficult. The exhibition’s show-stopping feature is a full-scale mock-up of the Destiny Lab. The Destiny Lab’s rotating mechanism will give museum guests the sensation of floating while they are given a virtual tour of the lab by astronauts who have worked inside.

The exhibition will be on view through October 6, inside the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery on the museum’s first floor. Admission to “Journey to Space” is included with museum admission tickets. For more information on the exhibition, visit frostscience.org/space.