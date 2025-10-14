Joshua Kane Presents an Evening of Spooky Stories

Embrace the thrills, chills, and laughter of the Halloween season as acclaimed actor and storyteller Joshua Kane takes the stage for “Gothic at Midnight: An Evening of Hilarity and Horror” at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center October 24. Presented by the City of Aventura, Kane will bring the world of classic Gothic literature to life with energy, humor, and suspense.

The evening promises a roller-coaster ride through the ghoulish, as Kane channels the chilling works of Edgar Allan Poe, Charles Dickens, Ambrose Bierce, and other legendary masters of dark fiction. Inspired by the radio dramas of Orson Welles and Vincent Price, Kane bewitches audiences with a devilish sense of fun and whimsy with an array of unforgettable characters.

Tickets are $41.30-$47.20 and are available at aventuracenter.org.