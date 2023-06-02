Joliet is New in the Neighborhood

The latest endeavor from beloved Miami-based hospitality brand Lost Boy & Co. is Joliet, a cozy, laid-back, seafood-centric bistro tucked into a quiet stretch of 17th Street on South Beach near Sunset Harbour, with seating that spans indoors and out.

The menu leans heavily into Big Easy and low-country influences through starters like New Orleans–style barbecue prawns (in Worcestershire sauce and garlic butter with toasted baguette tips to sop up the sauce) and mains such as gumbo (in a dark Cajun roux with okra) and grilled skirt steak (sliced and topped with a scoop of Cajun butter and accompanied by herb salad and layered potatoes Joliet).

However, it’s also deeply rooted in a raw bar selection that counters the more decadent items—and gives us every reason to pop in for oysters and bubbles at happy hour even when we’re not craving a full meal. Raw bar highlights include an ever-changing variety of East and West Coast oysters with a choice of flavored mignonettes like Calabrian chili, passion fruit, and fine herb; raw scallops lightly dressed in buttermilk yuzu kosho; and seasonal seafood towers of shrimp, oysters, clams, crab, and local fish crudo.

Finally, as part of the Lost Boy & Co. empire—a name synonymous with the best in Miami’s cocktail trends—expect drinks that are smooth, balanced, and sublime. We recommend the spiced grapefruit spritz for early evening and the classic Sazerac, perfected, for late night.