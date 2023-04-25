It’s a Jungle Out There

Nature and art collide with the arrival of Wynwood Jungle

By
-
Wynwood Jungle. Courtesy of Black Lion
Wynwood Jungle. Photo courtesy of Black Lion

Nature and art collide with the arrival of Wynwood Jungle at 50 NW 24th Street. Entrepreneur and developer Robert Rivani of Black Lion acquired the 33,000-square-foot retail and restaurant space (formerly known as the Wynwood Arcade) in 2021. Since then, he has invested $500,000 in eye-popping renovations, including large-scale murals and signature topiaries by The Plant Guy.

Wynwood Jungle. Photo courtesy of Fabel Miami
Photo courtesy of Fabel Miami

Tenants are quickly making their way into Wynwood Jungle, including Fabel, a swanky rooftop restaurant serving up Mediterranean flavors. Other businesses on the move include Pez Loco, Osme, Pink Room, The Salty Donut, and Ooh Raw, with more to come

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR