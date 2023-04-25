It’s a Jungle Out There

Nature and art collide with the arrival of Wynwood Jungle at 50 NW 24th Street. Entrepreneur and developer Robert Rivani of Black Lion acquired the 33,000-square-foot retail and restaurant space (formerly known as the Wynwood Arcade) in 2021. Since then, he has invested $500,000 in eye-popping renovations, including large-scale murals and signature topiaries by The Plant Guy.

Tenants are quickly making their way into Wynwood Jungle, including Fabel, a swanky rooftop restaurant serving up Mediterranean flavors. Other businesses on the move include Pez Loco, Osme, Pink Room, The Salty Donut, and Ooh Raw, with more to come.