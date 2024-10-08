It List: Casa De Campo Resort & Villas, Dominican Republic

Stay

Premier Suites at The Premier Club

Well-appointed and oversized luxury suites with private balcony or terrace. Each suite comes with a Premier room golf cart.

Bonus: Exclusive access to the Premier Club that offers dedicated reception and concierge, and bar/lounge areas that serve complimentary appetizers throughout the day. The fresh croissants in the morning are a must!

Eat/Drink

SBG

Location: The Marina

When: Saturday night, the DJ comes on at 11 p.m. for the after-dinner crowd.

Must-try: Creamy short rib croquettes

Minitas Beach Club & Restaurant

Location: Minitas Beach

When: Sunday brunch

Must-try: The crudo selection is top-notch. End the day with a guava mojito at the beachside bar

La Piazzetta

Location: Altos de Chavón

When: Date night

Must-try: It’s all about the handmade pastas and the view!

Do

Spa Casa De Campo

Brand new, state-of-the-art, Forbes Four-Star spa

Treatment: Organic Garden-To-Table Glow, which is 110 minutes of pure heaven

Tip: Check out the spa boutique for regional designers and skincare products

Boat Charter To Catalina Island Beach

Fun to do with a group, and make sure you pack your snorkel and sunscreen.

Altos de Chavón

Rent an island Moke and take the scenic route through the gorgeous neighborhoods on your way up to Altos de Chavón. Spend the day exploring this replica of a sixteenth century Mediterranean Village.

Not to miss: Margarita, the village donkey

Shop

Tienda Batey

Location: Altos de Chavón

Fine linens and children’s apparel handcrafted by local women from the sugar plantations.

Artisan Chavón

Location: Altos de Chavón

Unique artisan pieces handcrafted in pottery and weaving workshops from the area.

Moringaia

Location: Spa Casa de Campo

Pure skincare and wellness line sustainably made in the Dominican Republic.

Getting There

La Romana International Airport (LRM) is five minutes from Casa de Campo and caters to private jet service from around the globe. A short drive from the resort, Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Punta Cana (PUJ) operate daily direct flights from all major North American airports.

Upcoming Events

Second Annual Food & Wine Festival

October 10-12, 2024

On the heels of the successful first year, Casa de Campo’s festival returns with a celebration of regional and international gastronomy headlined by Chef and TV personality, Scott Conant along with Chef Hubert Keller, James Beard Award Winner Chef Shawn McClain, and renowned local chef Inés Páez, better known as “Chef Tita.” Throughout the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy food & wine pairings from some of the most notable Dominican and international chefs in the culinary arts, headlined by TV stars such as Raul de Molina of Univision, while enjoying all that Casa de Campo’s grounds has to offer.

Tickets and packages for the Second Annual Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival can be purchased here: casadecampo.com.do/vacation-packages-offers/food-and-wine-festival/

Fiftieth Anniversary

October 24-27, 2024

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, the first and most exclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, is excited to celebrate its 50th anniversary, paying tribute to the decades-long history that has shaped the resort into the award-winning destination it is today.Fiftieth-anniversary celebrations will take place throughout the year with performances and events including a tribute to Frank Sinatra, who headlined at the resort’s beloved Altos de Chavón amphitheater for the HBO “Concert for the Americas” special in 1982, by the ‘one and only Frank Sinatra Tribute Band & Orchestra’.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas will be offering exclusive getaways and commemorative packages for guests, hosting special events and activities throughout the year including a concert series at Altos de Chavón’s 5,000-seat amphitheater, and more. The lineup of upcoming events and property programming includes:

Fiftieth Anniversary Kickoff Weekend October 24-27

Fiftieth Anniversary Voices of our Generation Concert of the Century Series, featuring two back-to-back concerts in the famed Altos de Chavón with leading grammy award winning performances.

Minitas Beach Live Rock ‘n’ Roll Concert Party and Fireworks Extravaganza

Fiftieth Anniversary Golf Celebration with a $50,000 Hole in One Competition and $50 round of golf on Teeth of the Dog

Golden Anniversary Package: A limited time promotion for guests to experience Casa de Campo with the most sought-after offerings on property including accommodations in the Premier Suites at The Premier Club, a 50-minute activity of guests’ choosing, a 50-minute treatment at the Forbes Four-Star spa, and more.

For more information about Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, visit casadecampo.com.do or on Instagram @casadecampodr.