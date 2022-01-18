International Film Oscar Buzz at Tower Theater

The countdown to the 94th Academy Awards is on! The Oscars have unveiled a shortlist of 15 finalists for the Best International Feature Film category, out of 93 submissions from countries around the world. Through February 7, Miami Film Festival and Miami-Dade College’s (MDC) Tower Theater Miami are presenting the International Feature Shortlist Screening Series, offering opportunities to view the contenders at Little Havana’s historic theater.

This series adds to the excitement of the previously announced Miami Film Festival-Variety nominee roundtable to be held in March and provides locals with the opportunity to see several of the shortlisted films leading up to the announcement of the Academy Awards nominations on February 8.

Tickets go on sale for all films a minimum of one week prior to their showtimes. Tickets are $12.75 per adult and $5 for members (weekday and weekend pricing vary). MDC’s Tower Theater Miami is located at 1508 SW 8th Street. Click here for showtimes and more information.

The remaining films in the series include:

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico), showing on Tuesday, January 18

Great Freedom (Austria), showing on Thursday, January 20

Compartment No. 6 (Finland), showing on Saturday, January 22. This Miami premiere is a moving cinematic experience and winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan), showing on Tuesday, January 25. This Miami premiere is a beloved, feel-good film that marks Bhutan’s first-ever appearance on the Oscar shortlist.

Playground (Belgium), showing on Thursday, January 27. This Miami premiere is in French with English subtitles, presented by TV5 Monde.

I’m Your Man (Germany), showing on Saturday, January 29.

Flee (Denmark), showing on Tuesday, February 1. This Oscar frontrunner was Audience Award runner-up at the recent Miami Film Festival GEMS, and winner of major prizes from Sundance, New York Film Critics Circle, and Los Angeles Film Critics Association.