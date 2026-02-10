Indulge in Four Luxe Valentine’s Day Activities

Love Locked

Cuffed Jewelry

Founded by Miami native Danielle Payton, Cuffed specializes in custom permanent jewelry that’s made to fit your wrist perfectly and welded seamlessly—no clasps, no hooks, just a forever-fastened piece designed for daily wear. The jewelry is handmade, safe for sensitive skin, and crafted with intention. Even better? Cuffed’s concierge brings the experience directly to you. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner at home, a chic Galentine’s gathering, or a surprise moment that becomes a lasting memory, there’s something undeniably romantic about watching a bracelet be measured, fitted, and welded in real time.

Swiss Glow

La Prairie

The Zürich-based icon of luxury skin care, La Prairie has brought its world-renowned treatments to The St. Regis Bal Harbour with a glamorous pop-up spa takeover. The brand has transformed two treatment rooms into an oasis, offering exclusive facials for resort guests, locals, and beauty devotees seeking next-level results. Following the pop-up’s success in Aspen last winter, La Prairie is showcasing its signature high-performing formulas at Miami’s most coveted beachfront address. The collaboration marks the brand’s first seasonal spa presence in the city, delivering tailored treatments infused with Swiss precision and coastal tranquility.

Gong Ritual

Namo Sanctuary

The best-kept secret for luxury-craving wellness enthusiasts, Namo Sanctuary is where Miamians go to realign, reset, and revel in pure serenity. Founded by Noelia Madiedo—the city’s queen of healing and high vibes—Namo offers private journeys for you and your loved one, creating the ideal pathway to shared bliss and deep relaxation. Wear something comfy for the aural journey, because you’ll be lying down and surrounded by mesmerizing gongs that shift and harmonize your energies to the core. Choose your program—from gong healing to a Reiki soul cleanse to PandoraStar therapy—and let Madiedo guide you through a transformational experience unlike any other.

Crown Renewal

The Pampered Parlor

The Pampered Parlor in Coral Gables offers the ultimate sensory escape with its indulgent Head Spa treatment—arguably the best hour (or more) you can gift yourself. Designed for solo relaxation, shared moments with a loved one, or small groups of up to four, the experience defines self-care. Each session begins and ends with a comprehensive scalp analysis. In between, you’ll recline and don a heated eye mask as a filtered water system works its magic. Expect a sulfate-free cleanse, vegan sheet masks, and a collagen-infused hand and foot massage. Chills are not included, but the voluminous blow-dry afterwards is.