In Bloom at the Redland International Orchid Festival

The Redland International Orchid Festival returns this month to Fruit & Spice Park in Homestead, and it’s blooming bigger and better than ever. First sprouting in 1997 as a grassroots gathering of elite international orchid growers, the now-renowned festival has blossomed into one of the largest orchid-centric events in the world.

Equal parts farmers market, plant fair, and social scene, the festival draws more than 16,000 attendees from all walks of plant-loving life—from serious collectors to curious day-trippers. Attendees peruse vibrant blooms from more than 60 international vendors, with ample shade, live music, and a rainbow of rare flora in every direction. This year’s event, set for October 17-19, promises even more rare plants, a fleet of food trucks, and maximum South Florida vibes.

We caught up with the festival’s organizer, Bart Motes, for an inside scoop on what makes the event so special and pro tips on keeping orchids happy and healthy.

Aventura: How has the Redland International Orchid Festival grown through the years?

Motes: The Redland International Orchid Festival began in 1997 as a new kind of orchid event. Instead of a small show with a few vendors and costly displays, it offered a wide-open marketplace where top international growers could sell their best plants directly to the public. Martin Motes led the effort, joined by Jose Exposito, Robert Randall, Lynn Bretsynder, Ken Cameron, Bill Peters, and Barbara Baldan, working through the Redland Professional Orchid Growers group. Although people now can shop online for plants, they still find the best selection and best deals at Redland. Since then, the festival has grown in size and reputation each year, with more vendors and visitors.

What sets this year’s festival apart?

The festival grows each year. In 2025, we [will] welcome more rare plant vendors and more international growers. We’ve added new food trucks and live music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The setting remains the same: Fruit & Spice Park, open-air and family-friendly. [There will be] shade, flowers, music, and good food. Whether you’re hunting for rare orchids or spending a day outside, this year promises more to see, hear, and taste.

For someone buying their first orchid, what are some pro tips?

Start with the right plant for your conditions. Not all orchids are the same. Ask the grower what it needs: light, water, humidity, and temperature. Tell them where you plan to grow it. Many orchids—like phalaenopsis or vanda—are easy with the right care. Most beginners overwater; let orchids dry between waterings. Use a fast-draining mix and pots with holes. Orchids are not throwaway flowers. Treat them right and they bloom for years. Start small with two or three plants. Learn, and then build your collection. Watch the free video from Motes Orchids, “Florida Orchid Growing,” on YouTube. We also have a book by the same name, available in both English and Spanish.

Special Species

As for three of the rarest orchids to spot at this year’s show, Motes says to keep a lookout for these beauties:

Phalaenopsis Bellina

“Krull-Smith is famous for their breeding of this fragrant species, known for its bold form and vivid colors.”

Cattleya Walkeriana Var. Coerulea “This Brazilian native has a rare blue-lavender hue and a strong scent. Its color is hard to breed, but Brazilian growers at the festival are masters of this type.”

Grammatophyllum Speciosum

“The largest orchid species in the world, with towering spikes and hundreds of flowers. It’s rare to see full specimens outside major collections, but the festival often has them.”