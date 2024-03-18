In Bloom at The Berry Farm

The old saying goes that April showers bring May flowers, but we’re starting early here in Miami with The Berry Farm’s annual Flower Festival. From March 16 to April 7, this family farm in the Redlands bursts with flowers that show off nature’s palette—from wildflowers to zinnias to marigolds, plus a 4-acre sunflower maze. This month, the farm will also host its Easter Egg Eggstravaganza March 23-24 and 30-31, featuring egg hunts, hayrides, prizes, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, live music, and more.