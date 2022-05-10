Impact Awards Gala Returns to Miami

This year’s Playing for Change Foundation Impact Awards Gala will honor music icons Luis Fonsi and Paula Abdul for their philanthropic initiatives at the May 14 celebration. Guests will gather at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach to honor the legends and support the Playing for Change Foundation’s nonprofit work to create positive change through music and arts education. Tickets are available here.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour before moving into an elaborate dinner featuring entertainment by Luis Fonsi, Cimafunk, and other prominent artists, all powered by CEEK VR, with support from Tequila Herradura.

Guests will participate in a live auction, hosted by acclaimed auctioneer Simon De Pury, featuring an exclusive Napa Valley experience, luxury yacht Caribbean getaway, epic NFL and NBA sports packages, high-end art from Shepard Fairey and David Yarrow, and more. The Faena Theater will set the scene for the afterparty, which will include performances by Cimafunk and multiple surprise Grammy-winning artists.

“Thank you, Playing for Change Foundation, I’m truly honored. One of the most valuable things I have learned throughout my career is how much we can help bring awareness and use our voices for the greater good, not just for entertainment,” said Fonsi. “I’ve truly found profound meaning while helping others, be it through my work with St. Jude Children’s Hospital or my foundation, and I’m fortunate that thanks to events like this one, I’m able to speak more about causes so dear to my heart.”

Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, co-founder and board president of the Playing for Change Foundation adds, “It feels great to be back in Miami for our 2022 Playing for Change Foundation Impact Awards Gala. We can’t think of two better recipients than Paula and Luis, for their contributions not only to the world of music, but also for their commitments to using their platform to make a positive impact on the world.”