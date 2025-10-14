III Points Returns This Weekend

Wynwood, brace yourself: III Points returns October 17–18, and this year’s lineup is hotter than a Magic City sidewalk at midday. Among the must-sees, German-Korean powerhouse Peggy Gou brings her signature techno-glam edge, fresh off festival-slaying sets around the globe. Aussie favorite Dom Dolla also makes his III Points return to drop crowd-shaking bangers. Dance-hall icon Sean Paul will shake his way into your soul with a blast of early 2000s nostalgia. With more than 100 genre-defying acts, 12 stages, and art installations aplenty, the Mana Wynwood takeover promises another fully loaded, multisensory playground. Tickets start at $139, but memories? Those are priceless.