Ice Cream We Love Returns to Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Shops will transform into a wonderland filled with delicious delights and charitable cheer during the sixth annual Ice Cream We Love, benefiting Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center May 18 and 19. Every scoop purchased helps fund vital medical services, research, and programs that bring hope and healing to young patients and their families.

From classic cones to sundaes with all the fixings, there will be no shortage of elevated ice cream options scooped by local and national confections purveyors. The event will also feature life-sized games, ice cream toss stations, face painting, and family-friendly entertainment.

Sample sweet treats by: Cry Baby Creamery, Dolci Peccati Gelato, Frozen Hut, Peek A Treat, Shake Shack (Saturday only), Cielito Artisan Pops, Miami ‘N’ Ice, Milky Ways Cereal Bar, Angie’s Epicurean, Bianco Gelato, Sweet Guilt, Phuse Cream, Night Owl Cookies, Le Zoo, Chi Chin Ice Cream Rolls, Razzle Dazzle (Sunday only), Puro, and Dos Croquetas.

Originally launched in 2017, the event honors Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman and his dedication to philanthropic service and support of Holtz Children’s Hospital.Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children ages 3 to 17 years. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit balharbourshops.com/icecreamwelove.