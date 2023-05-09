Ice Cream for Good at Bal Harbour Shops

In the mood for a frozen treat that gives back? You’re in luck! Bal Harbour Shops and Bal Harbour Village will host the fifth annual Ice Cream We Love event May 20-21, benefiting Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center. All weekend long, Bal Harbour Shops will transform into an ice cream lover’s paradise, featuring pop-ups from beloved national and local brands, life-sized games, ice cream toss stations, face painting, and entertainment for the whole family.

Indulge in classic flavors and discover new favorites—from gelato and paletas to ice cream sandwiches, innovative donuts with ice cream, and more—throughout all three levels of the luxury shopping destination.

Sample delectable treats made by national and local ice cream purveyors, including: Angie’s Epicurean, Below Zero, Bianco Gelato, Cielito Artisan Pops, Cry Baby Creamery, Japow (available on May 20 only); Le Zoo; Miami ‘N’ Ice, Milk Bar, Milky Ways Cereal Bar, Phuse Cream, Puro Ice Cream Factory, Santo Dulce Churros, Sweet Guilt by Angelica, and Yonutz.