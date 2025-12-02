ICA Miami Unveils “Richard Hunt: Pressure”

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) will welcome guests for a rare look at works by the late Richard Hunt, a prolifically pioneering yet understudied sculptor, beginning December 2.

“Richard Hunt: Pressure” is the first posthumous U.S. institutional survey of Hunt’s work and traces the innovation of his sculptural language and experimentations with form, scale, and materiality over more than six decades. The exhibition highlights large-scale works in bronze and stainless steel alongside more intimate works and maquettes that engage overtly with the Civil Rights movement and broader themes of social justice in America.

A master of form and monument, Hunt worked in metal, aluminum, and bronze to create abstract works that are both fluid and linear, biomorphic and contorted, abstract and brimming with allusions. His forms often appear crumpled, stretched, or in motion. Early on, he made sculptures that turned found materials into complex objects that explored extension and horizontality.

Hunt’s works tell a personal and symbolic story of modern sculpture and draw upon nature, classical mythology, and the artist’s cultural heritage. Hunt’s deep engagement with themes of social justice are particularly evident in the over 160 public art commissions created during his lifetime.

“Richard Hunt: Pressure” will be on view through March 29. For more information, visit icamiami.org.