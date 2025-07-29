ICA Miami to Unveil “Moving Beyond Bars”

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) will unveil “Moving Beyond Bars,” a groundbreaking exhibition featuring artworks and personal writings created by women incarcerated at the Florida Women’s Prison in Ocala, and men incarcerated at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, and the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, South Dakota.

These residencies, supported by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2023-24 and 2024-2025, were led by dance/theater director Suzanne Costello and visual artist Ariadne Albright. The exhibit highlights the power of creative expression as a means of reclaiming identity and preparing for reentry into society.

Over the course of a three-week intensive residency, 32 short-sentence inmates explored their personal narratives through movement, painting, drawing, and writing, focusing on identity, connection, and the women who have positively influenced their lives. Through hanging murals, written reflections, video documentation, and an original soundscape, “Moving Beyond Bars” invites visitors to engage with the lived experiences, humanity, and resilience of these women.

The exhibition will open with a gallery talk and panel discussion at ICA Miami on August 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Panelists include Costello and Sophia Diehl, South Dakota State Penitentiary administrator and program assistant.

For more information, visit www.icamiami.org.