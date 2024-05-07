ICA Miami Celebrates 10 Years

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Miami is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the unveiling of “Toward the Celestial,” a special collection exhibition on view now through October 6.

The major exhibition reflects on the growth and evolution of ICA Miami’s exhibitions and collection overall, serving as both a record of the museum’s program and an index of current and contemporary art. The exhibition features pairings of seminal works from the museum’s collection by artists such as Dan Flavin, Ed and Nancy Kienholz, Albert Oehlen, and Betye Saar, complemented by recent commissions and acquisitions by Mercedes Azpilicueta, Loriel Beltran, George Condo, Daniel Lind Ramos, Nicolas Party, and Meghan Rooney.