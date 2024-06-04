Hued Songs to Present The Juneteenth Experience

Hued Songs will present the fourth annual Juneteenth Experience, a groundbreaking celebration of Black liberation through artistic expression, at the historic Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale June 14, and The Colony Theatre in Miami Beach June 18-19.

Curated and produced by Hued Songs’ Executive Artistic Director Kunya Rowley, The Juneteenth Experience will showcase diverse art forms and musical genres reimagined to honor the holiday. From soulful melodies to gospel rhythms and classical arrangements, the performances will weave a powerful tapestry of song, spoken word, and dance.

The cast and creative team include an array of local and international talents, including leading vocalists and band under the direction of musical director King Friday; dance from Zest Dance Collective under the direction of Gentry George; original text and poetry by Arsimmer McCoy and creative producer Miriam King; and set projections and digital scenes rendered by Barbadian artist and creative Russell Watson.

This event celebrates freedom and belonging, as well as the rich cultural heritage and vibrant Black community of South Florida. By highlighting Black creativity, innovation, and resilience, this event fosters unity and elevates the positive narrative of Black history.

Pre-show festivities will feature a pop-up market spotlighting the works of local Black artisans and vendors. The evening begins with four short film screenings by local filmmakers delving into theme of “Black Belonging.”

Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit huedsongs.org.